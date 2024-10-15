Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 174.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 173,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.69.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

