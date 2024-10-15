Veritex (VBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

