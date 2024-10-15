Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

VKTX stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,689,572.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at $20,689,572.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

