Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

