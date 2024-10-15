Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 20,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,130,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a market cap of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

