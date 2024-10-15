Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 16,061 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $187.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

