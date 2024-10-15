Webster Financial (WBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.