Wedbush Increases Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $455.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $435.07 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $444.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.39.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,108.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

