Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

