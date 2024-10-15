Werner Enterprises (WERN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) in the last few weeks:

10/9/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

