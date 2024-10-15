Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $145.50 and last traded at $145.50. 1,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

