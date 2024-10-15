Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $118.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

