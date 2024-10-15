Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,746 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after buying an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,679,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 25.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.03 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.25. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

