Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 575.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after buying an additional 167,038 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.26.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

