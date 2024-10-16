1,066 Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,209.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,209.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $1,105,451. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $632.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

