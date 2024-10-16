10,716 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after buying an additional 290,034 shares during the period. Country Club Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NYSE:TECK opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

