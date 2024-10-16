11,874 Shares in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 96.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Harrow by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the second quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

