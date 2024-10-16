121 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,636,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,033.62 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,023.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,754.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

