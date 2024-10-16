122,625 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atairos Partners GP Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 121.0% in the second quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,985,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,317 shares during the last quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. now owns 81,610,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,785,000 after purchasing an additional 902,415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 68.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 1,388,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 293.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,346.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.