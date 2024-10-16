13,721 Shares in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in PACS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,584,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,946,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,850,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,513,000.

NYSE:PACS opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97.

PACS Group ( NYSE:PACS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

