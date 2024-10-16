14,316 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth $2,193,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 106,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ALTL stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

