152,039 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lucid Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

