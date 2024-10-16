2,082 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

