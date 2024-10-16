2,106 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $97,018,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $269.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $273.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.97.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

