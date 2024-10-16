216 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NICE by 151.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

