23,990 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Get Toast alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $179,111,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Toast by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,154,067.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,795,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,099,635.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,488. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,154,067.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,795,301 shares in the company, valued at $52,099,635.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,562 shares of company stock valued at $21,982,459. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.