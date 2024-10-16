26,849 Shares in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

