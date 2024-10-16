26,849 Shares in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.