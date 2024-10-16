292 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $240.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.63. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

