3,115 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,438,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

