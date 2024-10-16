3,605 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081,007 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,996,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 582,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 420,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,641,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

