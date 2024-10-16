3,954 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $2,637,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

