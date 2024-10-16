416 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after buying an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after buying an additional 102,643 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

