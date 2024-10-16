49,775 Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

