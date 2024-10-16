5,543 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,837,176 shares of company stock valued at $649,593,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

