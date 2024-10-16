56,189 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.08% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,945.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Bergeron acquired 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $99,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,122.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at $860,945.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,866 shares of company stock worth $416,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

