71 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
NYSE CSL opened at $471.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.25.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
