86,735 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.8% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Gannett in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,118,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 177,446 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCI opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $846.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

