869 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

