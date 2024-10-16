93,821 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 93,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 24.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,980.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,980.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heather L. Plutino acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,210.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,573 shares of company stock worth $455,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

