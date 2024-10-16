9,751 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 708,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 454,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -373.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

