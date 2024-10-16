988 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IBM stock opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
