988 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

