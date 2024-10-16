A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400,304 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $22,288,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.