ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ABVX stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

