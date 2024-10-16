Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 49.60 ($0.65). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 50.10 ($0.65), with a volume of 61,620 shares traded.

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.35 million, a PE ratio of -715.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £27,535.41 ($35,956.40). Company insiders own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

