Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 694,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Get Affimed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFMD

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,922.74% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affimed stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of Affimed at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.