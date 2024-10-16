Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

AFBI stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.51. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

About Affinity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.