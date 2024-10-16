Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 257,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ALRN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.35. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 82.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 464,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 209,367 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,925,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

