Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 257,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALRN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.35. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
