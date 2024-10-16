Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AINPF opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. AIN has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

