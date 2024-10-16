Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.29% of Air T worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.72. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

Air T Company Profile

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

