Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Akso Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AHG opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Akso Health Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.