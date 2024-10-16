Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Akso Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ AHG opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Akso Health Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.
About Akso Health Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akso Health Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.